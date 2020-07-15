Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.63 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $572,478.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053135 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,422,734 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.