NavCoin (NAV) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.82 million and $131,319.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000658 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,095,045 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, cfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

