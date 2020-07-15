Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 389,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

