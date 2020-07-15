NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NCMGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.74. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $26.45.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

