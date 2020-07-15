Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,482. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 155,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.