Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NEM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,482. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

