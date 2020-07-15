NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,062.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $920,611.10 and $1,062.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

