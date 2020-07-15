Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 684,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

