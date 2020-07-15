NuBits Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,930.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01963737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118934 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

