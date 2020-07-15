NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,558.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026335 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

