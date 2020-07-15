Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.75. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVA. CIBC decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

NVA traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.71. 2,310,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $160.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.