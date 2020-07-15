NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $475.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $431.69 and last traded at $402.09, with a volume of 11426800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average of $292.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

