OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.
OGC traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.20. 1,051,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.00. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
