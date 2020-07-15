OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.20. 1,051,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.00. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.