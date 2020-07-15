Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,027. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.19. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

