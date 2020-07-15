On Deck Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 381 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 6,195,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

