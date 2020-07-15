On.Live (ONL) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $328,261.26 and approximately $5,222.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

