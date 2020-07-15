Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 48,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 15,493,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

