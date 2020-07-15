Orbitcoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $403,325.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00777947 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.01766715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00165755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00173087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,233.12 or 0.99792395 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

