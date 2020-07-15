Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $7.72. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1,366,700 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

