Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

