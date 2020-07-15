PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.47. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in PAR Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $10,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

