Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 179,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

