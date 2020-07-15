Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.25. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 4,431,945 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

