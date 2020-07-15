Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244.96 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.96 million and approximately $170.03 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010817 BTC on exchanges including MXC, WazirX, Bitfinex and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000667 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Bitrue, BW.com, Sistemkoin, BCEX, BitMart, C2CX, SouthXchange, Coinall, Kyber Network, MXC, Bittrex, OKCoin, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, WazirX, TOKOK, Iquant, OKEx, Bitfinex, BigONE, HitBTC, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, KuCoin, Coinbit, CoinPlace, Hotbit, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, P2PB2B, BitMax, Crex24, CoinBene, CoinEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.