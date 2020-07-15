Perlin One Day Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Perlin token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01963161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

