Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$2.45 Price Target

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a C$2.45 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,716. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $471.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0489329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

