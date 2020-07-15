Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$1.30 Price Target

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been assigned a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GGD traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.19. 372,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,967. The company has a market cap of $264.81 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. Gogold Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogold Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

