Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 39.1% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Pirl has a total market cap of $755,082.86 and approximately $3,772.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 74,572,872 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

