PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after buying an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

