Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $900,000.00. Polarityte reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $3.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

PTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Polarityte stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,269. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

