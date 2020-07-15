Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Polarityte stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 655,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 166.22% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polarityte by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Polarityte by 76.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 29.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

