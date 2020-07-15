Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $2,994.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

