POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.