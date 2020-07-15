PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $6,575.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.91 or 0.02603733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.02479986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00472770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00735281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00678536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014683 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,214,716 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

