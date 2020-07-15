PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.24.

PSK traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.32. The company had a trading volume of 555,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.11. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$19.70.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1403318 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

