Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,035.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,332 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 14.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. 11,095,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.13 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

