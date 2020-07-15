Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. 4,882,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

