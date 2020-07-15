Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 807 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,987,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

