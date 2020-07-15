Project Pai Hits 24-Hour Volume of $427,096.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $427,096.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, LBank, Huobi and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.55 or 0.04999066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,684,675,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,395,591 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

