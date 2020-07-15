PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Increased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics makes up about 5.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.46% of PTC Therapeutics worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $105,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,595.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,355 shares of company stock worth $10,349,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 428,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

