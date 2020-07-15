Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

PUBGY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

