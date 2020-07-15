PureVidz (VIDZ) Trading Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. PureVidz has a market cap of $34,813.08 and $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008617 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

