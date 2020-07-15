Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.72.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,683.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

