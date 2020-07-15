Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $88.08 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Quant has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $88.08 million and $1.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00078889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00333276 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049661 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

