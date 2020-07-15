Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,407,258 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QD. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Get Qudian alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,260,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.