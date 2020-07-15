Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,407,258 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QD. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,260,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
