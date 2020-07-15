RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $634,463.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,002.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,651 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,454. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

