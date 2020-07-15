Raymond James Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$12.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.38. 40,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,028. The stock has a market cap of $424.92 million and a P/E ratio of 57.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

