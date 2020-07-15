Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$3.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.64. 409,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,424. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.372963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

