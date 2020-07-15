Raymond James Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$29.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.27. 162,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3599997 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

