Raymond James Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.28. 2,654,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,380.00. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.53.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

